Survey to explore options for passenger rail & bus services between Toronto, North Bay, Timmins & Cochrane

Ontario has launched an online survey to explore options for passenger rail services and help develop future transportation for Northern Ontario. This survey seeks feedback on preferences for passenger rail and bus services in Northeastern Ontario, including departure times, train frequency, travel time and cost considerations. The survey is open to public feedback, including municipalities, Indigenous communities, businesses and industry, with the deadline for all submissions on or before November 20, 2020.

“We’re inviting everyone, particularly in Northeastern Ontario, to take our survey and help build a transportation network that works for their needs,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “The feedback we receive will be an important component to improving transportation options for northern communities and supporting economic growth in the north.”

“As part of our government’s plan for passenger rail services in the North, we are seeking input and feedback on key details from the public,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and MPP for Nipissing. “This survey will allow people in Nipissing and communities across the region to have their say in continuing to improve those vital connections.”

“Our government recognizes the unique transportation needs and challenges of the North,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. “Improving transportation options and connecting communities will enhance quality of life by providing northerners with better access to services, medical appointments and family.”