APH Reports COVID-19 Case #41

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting the 41st case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. This individual is self isolating, and close contacts have been notified. APH states that “Unknown exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie & Area”.

Anyone who is ill, even with mild symptoms, must stay home and self-isolate away from others.

Do not have close contact with others outside the immediate household of people you live with. Limit non-essential trips outside of home and avoid non-essential travel to other regions of the province. This is part of new advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health announced on October 9.

All returning international travellers must stay home for 14 days.

There have now been 41 cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District with 39 cases resolved.