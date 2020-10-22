APH Reports COVID-19 Case #41

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting the 41st case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. This individual is self isolating, and close contacts have been notified. APH states that “Unknown exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie & Area”.
- Anyone who is ill, even with mild symptoms, must stay home and self-isolate away from others.
- Do not have close contact with others outside the immediate household of people you live with. Limit non-essential trips outside of home and avoid non-essential travel to other regions of the province. This is part of new advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health announced on October 9.
- All returning international travellers must stay home for 14 days.
There have now been 41 cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District with 39 cases resolved.
