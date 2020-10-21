Morning Road Conditions – October 21

Throughout Northern Ontario roads are becoming wet, slushy, snow covered. Drive with care as road conditions will change. Always be prepared for sudden road closures due to collisions or poor weather driving conditions.
Ensure that you are prepared for lengthy road closures without detours or shelter. Always have blankets, and cold weather clothing in your vehicle. Snow tires are important.
If you are travelling further northeast (Kirkland Lake Area), be aware that they have received a very significant snowfall today.
Wawa-news gets the following road condition information from Ontario511 – Please verify road conditions and closures as this information will change as reports are made.
Posted on Oct 21, 2020 at 08:19
|Highway
|Range
|Primary Condition
|Seconday Condition
|Visibility
|Drifting
|Last Updated
|Highway 17
|From Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|Bare and wet road
|Partly snow covered
|Good
|No
|20-10-21 5:20 AM
|Highway 17
|From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|Bare and wet road
|Partly snow covered
|Good
|No
|20-10-21 5:20 AM
|Highway 17
|From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa
|Snow covered
|Fair
|No
|20-10-21 5:36 AM
|Highway 17
|From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa
|Snow covered
|Fair
|No
|20-10-21 5:36 AM
|Highway 17
|From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert
|Snow covered
|Fair
|No
|20-10-21 5:36 AM
|Highway 17
|From Mobert to Marathon
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|20-10-21 2:47 AM
|Highway 519
|From Highway 17 – Dubreuilville
|Snow covered
|Fair
|No
|20-10-21 5:36 AM
|Highway 129
|From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake
|No Report
|20-10-21 12:27 AM
|Highway 129
|From Hinckler Lake to Chapleau
|Highway 547
|From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|Snow covered
|Fair
|No
|20-10-21 5:36 AM
|Highway 631
|From White River to Highway 11
|Snow covered
|Fair
|No
|20-10-21 5:36 AM
|Highway 651
|From Highway 101 to Missinabi
|Snow covered
|Fair
|No
|20-10-21 5:36 AM
|Highway 667
|From Sultan to Highway 129
|Snow covered
|Fair
|No
|20-10-21 5:19 AM
|Highway 101
|From Highway 651 to Wawa
|Snow covered
|Fair
|No
|20-10-21 5:36 AM
|Highway 101
|From Shawmere River to Highway 651
|Snow covered
|Fair
|No
|20-10-21 5:19 AM
|Highway 101
|From Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|Snow covered
|Poor
|20-10-21 4:18 AM
|Highway 101
|From Timmins to Highway 144
|Snow covered
|Poor
|20-10-21 4:08 AM
