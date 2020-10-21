Breaking News

Morning Road Conditions – October 21

Highway 17/519 at 8:30 a.m.

Throughout Northern Ontario roads are becoming wet, slushy, snow covered. Drive with care as road conditions will change. Always be prepared for sudden road closures due to collisions or poor weather driving conditions.

Ensure that you are prepared for lengthy road closures without detours or shelter. Always have blankets, and cold weather clothing in your vehicle. Snow tires are important.

If you are travelling further northeast (Kirkland Lake Area), be aware that they have received a very significant snowfall today.

Wawa-news gets the following road condition information from Ontario511 – Please verify road conditions and closures as this information will change as reports are made.

Highway Range Primary Condition Seconday Condition Visibility Drifting Last Updated
Highway 17 From Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge Bare and wet road Partly snow covered Good No 20-10-21 5:20 AM
Highway 17 From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake Bare and wet road Partly snow covered Good No 20-10-21 5:20 AM
Highway 17 From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa Snow covered Fair No 20-10-21 5:36 AM
Highway 17 From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa Snow covered Fair No 20-10-21 5:36 AM
Highway 17 From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert Snow covered Fair No 20-10-21 5:36 AM
Highway 17 From Mobert to Marathon Bare and wet road Good 20-10-21 2:47 AM
Highway 519 From Highway 17 – Dubreuilville Snow covered Fair No 20-10-21 5:36 AM
Highway 129 From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake No Report 20-10-21 12:27 AM
Highway 129 From Hinckler Lake to Chapleau Highway 129 From Hinckler Lake to Chapleau Snow covered Fair
Highway 547 From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction Snow covered Fair No 20-10-21 5:36 AM
Highway 631 From White River to Highway 11 Snow covered Fair No 20-10-21 5:36 AM
Highway 651 From Highway 101 to Missinabi Snow covered Fair No 20-10-21 5:36 AM
Highway 667 From Sultan to Highway 129 Snow covered Fair No 20-10-21 5:19 AM
Highway 101 From Highway 651 to Wawa Snow covered Fair No 20-10-21 5:36 AM
Highway 101 From Shawmere River to Highway 651 Snow covered Fair No 20-10-21 5:19 AM
Highway 101 From Highway 144 to Shawmere River Snow covered Poor 20-10-21 4:18 AM
Highway 101 From Timmins to Highway 144 Snow covered Poor 20-10-21 4:08 AM
