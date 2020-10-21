Morning Road Conditions – October 21

Throughout Northern Ontario roads are becoming wet, slushy, snow covered. Drive with care as road conditions will change. Always be prepared for sudden road closures due to collisions or poor weather driving conditions.

Ensure that you are prepared for lengthy road closures without detours or shelter. Always have blankets, and cold weather clothing in your vehicle. Snow tires are important.

If you are travelling further northeast (Kirkland Lake Area), be aware that they have received a very significant snowfall today.

Wawa-news gets the following road condition information from Ontario511 – Please verify road conditions and closures as this information will change as reports are made.

