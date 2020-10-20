Have you seen Trent?

Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for assistance in locating a missing 29 year old male from Batchewana First Nation.

Trent AGAWA has not been seen or heard from since the middle of August 2020 and was reported missing on October 13, 2020. AGAWA is described as measuring approximately 183cm (6’0″), weighing 89kg (196lbs), with brown eyes and shoulder length straight black hair. Family and police are concerned for his well-being.

Any person having contact with this individual or with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call the Sault Ste. Marie OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.