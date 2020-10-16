Travelling West – Be Prepared for Winter

If you are planning to travel west this weekend or perhaps even today – you may wish to ensure that your vehicle and you are ready for wintry conditions – and sudden road closures.

Environment Canada is warning that the first significant snowfall of the season is possible this weekend for Northwestern Ontario. This warning was targeted for Rossport and areas west, “Snow is expected to begin in Northwestern Ontario on Saturday afternoon and taper off by early Sunday morning. Current indications suggest snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible. However, with warmer temperatures and a mix of rain and snow expected near Lake Superior, snowfall amounts could be much less along the lake shore.”

At this time, the Schreiber Fire Department is reporting that Hwy 17 is slippery and dangerous in numerous areas along the North shore of Superior. Poor visibility in some areas.

There has also been a collision south of Manitouwadge. From Ontario511, “Southbound at Black River Bridge – Approximatively 33 km south of Manitouwadge – Lane is blocked due to a collision. Please use caution in the area.”

At 8:51 a.m. Ontario511 is reporting that Highway 17 is closed between Junction of Hwy11 and Raith due to weather conditions. Barricades are in place.