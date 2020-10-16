Snow coming for the North Shore of Lake Superior

The first significant snowfall of the season is possible this weekend for the region (Rossport and points west). However, as was seen earlier today – that weather may spread and include points east, including Wawa.

Snow is expected to begin in Northwestern Ontario on Saturday morning and into the afternoon, tapering off by early Sunday morning. It is estimated that snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres are possible, with a mix of rain and snow near the Lake.

Be prepared for changing road conditions, and road closures.