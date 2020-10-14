Inquest to be held in death after transfer from Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre

Emily Groot, Regional Supervising Coroner for North Region, Sudbury Office, announced today that an inquest will be held into the death of Joshua Daniel Dumanski.

Mr. Dumanski, 31, died in hospital on July 16, 2018, after transfer from the Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre. This inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Dumanski’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last three days and will hear from 10 witnesses.

The inquest will start at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Water Tower Inn, 360 Great Northern Road, Sault Ste. Marie. Dr. David Eden will preside as inquest coroner and David Kirk will be counsel to the coroner.

The hearing room at Water Tower Inn will remain closed to visitors for health and safety reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA1U8rUGCCrIx5UVZZTupMQ