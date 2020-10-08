OPP focus on ‘Big Four’ this holiday weekend

On October 2nd, the Ontario government recommended that everyone should limit close contact to people living in your own household and keep two metres physical distance from everyone else. If you live alone, you can consider having close contact with one other household you trust. You must keep 2 metres from people outside of your household.

Despite those recommendations, it is anticipated that people will be travelling this weekend. As you travel keep in mind that the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be out patrolling the highways in their annual Thanksgiving Weekend safety campaign.

The safety campaign focuses on increasing public compliance with safe driving measures and target the following behaviours known as the “Big Four” that put Canadian drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users at risk:

Alcohol/drug-impaired driving

Lack of seat belt use

Aggressive driving (including speeding)

Distracted driving

If you must travel this weekend, do it safely.