APH Reports Two More COVID-19 Cases

Algoma Public Health is reporting two more cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District, Sault Ste. Marie & Area (Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, Sault Ste. Marie). Both cases were tested October 5th, 2020 and are self-isolating, with close contacts notified. Both cases are evidence of community spread in Southern Ontario.

Algoma Public Health cautions, “Anyone who is ill, even with mild symptoms, must stay home and self-isolate away from others. Do not have close contact with others outside the immediate household of people you live with. This is part of new provincial public health measuresannounced on October 2nd. Avoid non-essential travel if possible. All returning international travellers must stay home for 14 days.”