New confirmed case of COVID-19 reported by APH

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 case in the Algoma district. The individual was tested October 5th, 2020, and is currently self-isolating, and close contacts have been notified. The means of transmission was close contact, International travel – exposure is evidence of community spread in northern Michigan. This is the 35th case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District, with 30 of them in Sault Ste Marie.

There are three active cases in the Soo, with the Sault Area Hospital issuing a media release stating that the hospital had “admitted an individual who is positive with COVID-19. Prior to admission, the patient had been self-isolating at home. The patient’s condition has required admission to the hospital. Appropriate isolation precautions have been implemented. Our front-line teams acted quickly and efficiently to ensure the patient received an accurate diagnosis and appropriate care. We are fortunate that our teams have been preparing for this type of situation for many months. SAH remains open. Clinics and procedures will continue to operate under the current practice. The hospital is safe for patients and visitors.”

Algoma Public Health warns, “Do not have close contact with others outside the immediate household of people you live with. This is part of new provincial public health measures announced on October 2nd,.Avoid non-essential travel if possible. All returning international travellers must stay home for 14 days.”