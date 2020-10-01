Thank You – McRae Family

The McRae family would like to send a special thank you to Lorna Chipka for the amazing service that she provided for our mom Paddy, and brother Larry… It is what mom would have wanted… short and sweet.

It was heartwarming to see and hear all the kind words expressed of Mom… she was a second mom to all our friends, and of course a true friend to her long-time friends. She made everyone feel part of the McRae family.

We were all overwhelmed with the amount of cards, food donations, cheer and mostly the attendance at moms service. Very much appreciated.

Mom is now sitting at the table with Dad, Doug, and Larry and all her siblings and finally able to see her mom again.

Rest easy mom.

We love you and will miss your presence everyday

Greg/Chris, Debs, Mark/Chris, Lee, Dwayne and all our families