Manitoulin OPP – Hazardous Activity, Teens seen sitting on Highway

On September 27, 2020, at approximately 8:00 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic hazard on Highway 17, Baldwin Township.

It was reported that a small group of teenage youths were laying on the centre line of Highway 17, in Baldwin Township. The youths were then seen getting up to run to each side of the road. The only description was that they had blankets with them.

A second caller indicated that they observed youths with blankets over their heads and as the caller drove by, the youths ran out and sat down in the middle of the Highway.

Officers responded and the youths had already left the area. Police continue to investigate this matter. Due to the risky, potentially life altering behaviors of these youths, police believed that it was necessary to release an advisory for the safety of the public.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.