SSM OPP – Driver dies in single motor vehicle collision Sunday Morning – UPDATED Victim Identified

On September 27, 2020 at approximately 8:00 a.m. members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Batchewana Fire and Rescue responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 North.

A motor vehicle travelling northbound crossed the oncoming lane of traffic and entered the ditch where the vehicle rolled.

The driver of the motor vehicle, Donald Carroll-Burns, a 31 year old from Wawa, Ontario was pronounced deceased at the scene.

