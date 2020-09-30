East Algoma OPP – Mobility Mat to access Spruce Beach stolen

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for assistance in regards to a mobility mat that was stolen sometime between September 18 and September 25, 2020 from Spruce Beach in Elliot Lake.
The City of Elliot Lake recently purchased mobility mats and wheelchairs for Spruce Beach to allow better accessibility for people with mobility issues. The mobility mat is blue in colour, 16.5′ X 8′ in size, and has an approximate value $1340.
Contact information for the OPP is 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at:
You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
