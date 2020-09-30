APH – 33rd COVID-19 Case

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a resident in the Algoma District (Sault Ste. Marie & Area). Case 33 is currently self-isolating and was tested on September 26th, 2020. The exposure category is unknown.

Sault Ste. Marie & Area includes: Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, Sault Ste. Marie

.