A successful start to the school year!

The challenge associated to the 2020-2021 back-to-school was met with great success by all École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) Kindergarten to grade 12 students and staff members. The school congratulates all members of its school community for respecting the safety guidelines and warmly thanks parents for their remarkable support! The students were very excited and happy to return to their school environment. The learning started with enthusiasm, patience, perseverance and fun.