The challenge associated to the 2020-2021 back-to-school was met with great success by all École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) Kindergarten to grade 12 students and staff members. The school congratulates all members of its school community for respecting the safety guidelines and warmly thanks parents for their remarkable support! The students were very excited and happy to return to their school environment. The learning started with enthusiasm, patience, perseverance and fun.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Une rentrée scolaire bien réussie! - September 28, 2020
- A successful start to the school year! - September 28, 2020
- Chapleau Rotary Club Cancels Chapleau Pike Ice Fishing Derby until February 2022 - September 28, 2020