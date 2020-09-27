Highway 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) – UPDATE

A report from the highway at the traffic lineup is that traffic is now moving slowly.

A call to OPP – North Bay has confirmed that the traffic slow down is due to a traffic stop. There is no further information at this time that Wawa-news can share with its readers. Wawa-news has responded to their tweet stating that the highway is reopened between Batchawana Bay and Wawa asking ‘is the highway closed or not?’

There is confusion today about the highway being closed or open. Reports from the highway is that the highway is closed. One driver states that he has been in the lineup for about half an hour and the lineup is 50 some cars long.

Ontario511 and OPP tweets have both stated that the highway is open. Wawa-news is trying to confirm at this time.

Ontario511 is reporting that the Highway 17 has been reopened (10:35).

Ontario511 is reporting that Highway 17 is closed due to a collision. The highway is closed from Wawa (Pinewood Drive) to Batchawana Bay. An OPP tweet clarified the location of the collision, “Hwy 17 closed due to a collision at Big Point Road.”

The highway was closed at 9:30 a.m.