Morning News – September 26

Weather – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle. Fog becoming fog patches near noon. Temperature steady near 15. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle this evening and after midnight. Showers beginning after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Fog patches. Temperature steady near 14.

Fog Advisory:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Locally dense fog across the region this morning. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 35,556 Positive 32 Negative 34,329 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 30 Updated: September 21, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits

There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast Region by mid-afternoon on September 25. There are currently no active fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.

There were no new forest fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the afternoon of September 25. At the time of this update there were no active fires in the region. The forest fire hazard is low to moderate.

The Hunter Safety Course has now moved online, all the in-person classroom sessions have been stopped as part of COVID-19 protections.



It was disappointing to hear that so many contact tracing logs had false names (The Brass Rail & Club Paradise Outbreaks). If you have to put your name down – do it. If there is an outbreak they can call and let you know – so that the everyone who may be at immediate risk (including yourself) can be notified.