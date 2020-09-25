Manitoulin OPP ask for assistance in break and enter

On September 21, 2020, at approximately 11:05 a.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to a report of a break and enter at a property on Avery Drive in Espanola.

Officers, with the assistance of the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Services Unit (FIS), are continuing the investigation of this incident that occurred sometime between Friday September 18, and Monday September 21, 2020.

The stolen property includes:

Canadian Currency

Many different pieces of Antique Canadian Currency

Silver Coins

The value of items stolen is estimated to be between $40,000 and $50,000.

Manitoulin OPP is requesting that anyone with information about this break and enter call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.