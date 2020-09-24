East Algoma OPP – Vehicle Impounded after Driver on Radar in excess of 170km in 80 Zone

On September 22, 2020, at approximately 9:25 a.m., East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were conducting radar patrol on Highway 108 north of Elliot Lake.

A southbound vehicle approached the officer’s location travelling in excess of 170 km/h in a posted 80km/h zone. The 50-year-old driver from Elliot Lake was charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Speeding by 50 or more km/h.

The driver was released on a summons to attend court on December 2, 2020, in Elliot Lake. The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the drivers licence has been suspended for seven days.

Aggressive driving, including speeding, is one of the leading causal factors in traffic deaths in OPP patrolled areas.

Please slow down and abide by posted speed limits!