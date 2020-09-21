Morning News – September 21

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 33,913 Positive 30 Negative 32,670 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 30 Updated: September 18, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits

There were no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on September 20. There are no active fires in the region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.

There were no new fires discovered in the Northwest Region by mid-afternoon on September 20. At the time of this update there was one active fire in the region. It is being observed. The forest fire hazard is mainly moderate to low with areas of high hazard conditions in the Kenora and Fort Frances sectors.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.