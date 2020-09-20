40th Anniversary of Terry Fox Run

Man With A Plan- A tribute to Terry Fox- written by Dixie A Anton and John Mitrikas (Wawaite)

Today is the 40th Terry Fox Run. This year due to COVID-19 it looks very different.

Organizers have created a virtual run – and even if you haven’t signed up yet – you can still do so.

On the Terryfox.org site you can find the Wawa run location, and sponsor a participant or a team, or even register and do your own run today.

Cancer has touched so many – Let’s make this run a special one, for them and for Terry who inspired this day…