40th Anniversary of Terry Fox Run

Man With A Plan- A tribute to Terry Fox- written by Dixie A Anton and John Mitrikas (Wawaite)

 

Terry Fox in Wawa (across from Star Motel, 5km north of Wawa, August 1980). Photo by B. Stockton.

Today is the 40th Terry Fox Run. This year due to COVID-19 it looks very different.

Organizers have created a virtual run – and even if you haven’t signed up yet – you can still do so.

On the Terryfox.org site you can find the Wawa run location, and sponsor a participant or a team, or even register and do your own run today.

Cancer has touched so many – Let’s make this run a special one, for them and for Terry who inspired this day…

 

