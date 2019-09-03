Terry Fox Run – September 15

The Terry Fox Run in [insert community name] is days away, and participants are gearing up to raise money for cancer research and help keep Terry Fox’s dream alive.

Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope might have ended in 1980 but the spark he lit in the hearts and minds of Canadians ignited into a campaign of hope that has lasted more than three decades. Once again this September hundreds of thousands of Terry Fox supporters will participate in their favourite Canadian fall tradition at one of more than 700 Terry Fox Runs from coast to coast to coast to ensure that cancer research continues to forge ahead.

Terry Fox had a single dream: a world without cancer. Come and join us as we work together in pursuit of this dream. For event details or more information, visit terryfox.org

Everyone is welcome to participate in a Terry Fox Run, regardless of age, athletic ability or socio-economic standing. While the Run does not have an entry fee or minimum donation we do ask all participants to fundraise or make a donation. You can raise funds online, use a pledge sheet or make a donation at the Run site. Whatever your choice, please know that every dollar counts.

Run Day in Wawa is on Sunday, September 15, 2019

Registration: 11:00 am

Run/walk/bike begins at 12 pm

Location: Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre – 3 Chris Simon Drive

The route is: start at Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre at 3 Chris Simon Drive, go right down Superior Avenue, right up Maple Street, along Magpie Road past Michipicoten High School, right on Boyer Street past St. Joseph French Immersion School, right down Churchill Avenue to Maple Street again, back the same way you came along Superior Avenue and return to the community centre for refreshments.

Parking is available

Bottled water and refreshments will be provided