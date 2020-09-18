30th Case of COVID-19 in Algoma District Identified

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported a new COVID-19 case in a resident in the Algoma District. The resident was tested positive on, and close contacts have been notified.

Algoma Public Health notes that unknown exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie & Area, and that all Algoma residents must continue to practice physical distancing because any close contact could be a possible exposure. Masks or face coverings must be worn in all indoor public places in Algoma and they should also be worn in other settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

F.J. Davey Home – September 18, 2020 Update

We are writing to provide you with information on COVID-19 and its impact on our home.

Public Health has confirmed that we have one positive COVID-19 test result from our staff surveillance testing the week of Sept 15th and 16th . In collaboration with Algoma Public Health we have determined that this will NOT affect our scheduled in-door or out-door visits or caregiver visits. If this changes, family and POA will be notified immediately. Algoma Public Health will continue its assessment and follow up of the situation and advise us if different steps need to be taken.

We are taking this very seriously and our goal has always been to reduce the chance of transmission and to keep our residents and staff safe and healthy.

We are working closely with Algoma Public Health, our Medical Director and Extendicare’s Infection Prevention and Control specialists (who provide operational and administrative support for the FJ Davey Home) and will continue following their directives.