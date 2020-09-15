Corporate Planning & Regular Council Meeting Tonight – September 15

Municipal Council is holding a Corporate Planning Committee Meeting and Regular Council meeting tonight, September 15th in Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m.

Under Delegations/Presentations is: Chief Patricia Tangie, Michipicoten First Nation, John Kim Bell, Michipicoten First Nation, Alexander Marques, Michipicoten First Nation, Mark Rainone, Superior Aggregates Corporation, and

Chief Jason Gauthier, Missanabie Cree First Nation. From the agenda there is a note that written comments received.

In new business, reports will be received from Alex Patterson: Report for the Month of August, 2020 and the Reopening Plan for the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre, and from Cathy Cyr – 2020-02: Revised Policy – Code of Conduct and Revised Policy – Giving of Notice. Correspondence will also be received: Beachfront Trading Post, Water Metering.

The next Corporate Planning Committee meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2020, and after that date being approved the meeting will conclude and move into the Regular Council Meeting.

After the Agenda is approved, meeting notices given… Council will approve the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of Tuesday, August 11, 2020, and the Special Council Meeting of Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

The Consent Agenda will see Council receive and accept the Asset Management Plan, EDC Report covering the time from January 1 – September 1, 2020, the Financial Summary – Period Ending June 30, 2020, and an Open Letter from Mr. Mike Mantha regarding the lack of Access to Drive Test Centres (for information).

Council will then receive the reports that were to be presented earlier during the Corporate Planning Meeting: AP 2020-11: Report for the Month of August, 2020; AP 2020-12: Reopening Plan for the Community Centre; and CC 2020-02: Revised Policy – Code of Conduct.

In business from an earlier Council Meeting, Corrective Actions – Integrity Commissioner Report, Code of Conduct Complaint will be dealt with:

(a) Letter of Reprimand – Mayor Rody, Councillors Chiasson, Reece and Tait

(b) Letter of Apology – Councillor Mitch Hatfield

In new business, Council is expected to pass a resolution regarding the authorization allocation of Connecting Link Project Funds, and in an addendum to the agenda, accept by resolution the Staff Recommendations regarding the reopening of the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.

The following by-laws are expected to have their First, Second and Third Reading tonight:

By-Law No. 3336-20 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meetings held on the 18th day of August, 2020, the 14th day of September, 2020 and the 15th day of September, 2020.

By-Law No. 3337-20 – to enter into an agreement with Northwest Petroleum Equipment Ltd. for the replacement of the AV Gas Fuel System at the Wawa Municipal Airport.

By-Law No. 3338-20 – to enter into an agreement with J. Provost Contracting Ltd. for the replacement of water main valves.

By-Law No. 3339-20 – to amend By-Law No. 1551-03 and to authorize the Municipality of Wawa to enter into a lease agreement with NAV Canada for premises located at the Wawa Municipal Airport.

By-Law No. 3340-20 – to authorize Civil Marriage Solemnization Service in the Municipality of Wawa.

Council will then move into a “Closed Session” to deal with the following:

Legal Issue (1 Item): Staffing – advice that is subject to solicitor client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f))

Legal Issue (1 Item): Offer to Purchase Property – a proposed or pending acquisition or disposition of land by the municipality or local board (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (c))

If there is business arising from the closed session, Council will do so, otherwise the next Regular Council Meeting is expected to happen on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. After this council is expected to adjourn.