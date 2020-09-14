Special Council Meeting Tonight – September 14

Muncipal Council is holding a Special Council meeting tonight. There are no items on the agenda except for an “in – camera session”. Council will move to go into an in-camera session to discuss the following matters:

12.2 Legal Issue (1 Item) Land – litigation or potential litigation, including matters before administrative tribunals, affecting the municipality or local board (Municipal Act, c.25, s.234 (2) (e))

12.3 Legal Issue (1 Item) Lease of Land – a proposed or pending acquisition or disposition of land by the municipality or local board (Municipal Act, c.25, s.234 (2) (c))

After returning to the open meeting, Council may have business arising from the closed session, otherwise they will adjourn and close the meeting.

Council has a Corporate Planning and Regular Council meeting scheduled for tomorrow night, September 15, 2020.