SE OPP – Labour Day Long Weekend Statistics

The Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were out patrolling the highways, trails and waterways this past Labour Day Long Weekend for a Provincial Traffic Safety Campaign which ran from Friday September 4, through to Monday September 7, 2020.

The campaign focused on increasing public awareness and compliance with traffic laws relating to the “Big Four”, which includes impaired, aggressive and inattentive driving as well as the lack of seatbelt use.

The following are the results of this year’s campaign for the Superior East OPP detachment:

17 Speeding charges

15 Other Highway Traffic Act (HTA) charges

Three Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA) charges

One Hazardous Moving Violation charge

One Liquor Licence Act (LLA) charge

While the OPP and its traffic safety partners remain committed to saving lives on our roads, drivers, passengers and other road users can significantly contribute to safe roads by avoiding risks and complying with all traffic laws.