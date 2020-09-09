Harte Gold Continues a successful Mill Restart

Harte Gold restarted the mill on August 5th, and operated a processed 800 tonnes per day (“tpd”) or greater for several contiguous days. For the month of August, a total of 19,685 tonnes were processed (760 tonnes per day). Gold production for August was approximately 3,200 ounces. The Feasibility Study to expand to a 1,200 tpd throughput rate continues.

Mine development continues with ramp development. Approximately two-thirds of the ramp development to the Middle Zone has been completed. On surface the

summer exploration program identified three new showings at the TT8 Zone. The media report explains that these new showings extend the potential of the overall mineralized extent 2.5 km to the northeast of the initial TT8 discovery, and that the geologic settings of these new showings are similar to the initial TT8 discovery.

Sam Coetzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harte Gold, commented: “I am really pleased to see how rapidly the team gained momentum during the month of August. This demonstrates that good planning, strong communications and a focus on continuous improvement can result in better-than-expected results. The mine has not skipped a beat from where we ended prior to temporary shutdown and I am confident we can build on this performance going forward. With the recently announced financing now complete, the owner-operator transition in full swing, the Feasibility Study advanced and exciting exploration to come, I believe Harte Gold is well-positioned for a stronger future.”