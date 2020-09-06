Morning News – September 6

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon with 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and after midnight. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 30 gusting to 50 late this evening. Low 7.

Below freezing temperatures have been recorded east of Sault Ste. Marie this morning.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 25,927 Positive 29 Negative 25,571 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 28 Updated: September 3, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

There were no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on September 5. There are thirteen active fires across the region, all of which are being observed. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region. One small area near Foleyet is showing a moderate hazard this afternoon.

No new fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of September 5. At the time of this update there were two active fires in the region. One fire is under control and one fire is being observed. Four fires were called out today. The fire hazard is mainly low across the Northwest Region with pockets of moderate fire hazard in the Fort Frances, Kenora and Thunder Bay sectors.