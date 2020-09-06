Fall Re-Opening Plan Prioritizes Health and Safety of Students, Faculty and Staff

The Ontario government, in consultation with the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has been working with the postsecondary sector to help ensure the health and safety of students, faculty and staff as institutions re-open for the fall term.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak the government has partnered with postsecondary institutions to help establish best practices for in person teaching. This includes COVID-19 testing for students who are in quarantine as a result of travel outside of Canada immediately before classes start. The province is also helping the postsecondary sector meet federal requirements for international students, including ensuring that quarantine and outbreak management plans are in place.

“Postsecondary institutions have carefully considered and developed plans to welcome students this fall, delivering programs in-class, online, and through hybrid models,” said Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities. “We have heard from our postsecondary partners about the challenges and opportunities involved with a safe return to campus, and we are building on the experience of the limited in-class summer reopening pilot programs. I want to thank our postsecondary institutions for their efforts to ensure all the necessary health and safety measures are in place for the fall.”

In addition to working with the postsecondary sector on the safe re-opening of the fall term, the province also conducted extensive consultations throughout the summer on the future of higher education in Ontario. Discussions focused on key initiatives such as digital learning, international students, micro-credentials, research and commercialization and financial sustainability.

“Ontario’s postsecondary sector has bold ideas on how to adapt postsecondary education and training to meet the needs of a rapidly changing job market and economy, and to fuel the future prosperity of the province,” said Minister Romano. “We have strong leaders in our postsecondary system, and I value their insight and perspective as we plan our next steps. We have a shared vision to build on the talent and skills of our students and graduates to drive Ontario’s economic recovery.”

To support postsecondary excellence and accountability, Ontario remains committed to moving ahead with performance-based funding. In response to COVID-19, the government is delaying the activation of performance-based funding for up to two years to provide financial stability and predictability to Ontario’s publicly funded colleges and universities.