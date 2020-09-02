The Ace is Back, and It’s Online

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation has just recently closed off their first Catch the Ace raffle due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. Seeing what great success it was, the Foundation is moving forward with another Catch the Ace raffle, however, this one will be exclusively online!

Holding the Catch the Ace raffle exclusively online ensures the safety of everyone involved, including the supporters!

Tickets will be available for purchase at 11 am on Wednesday September 9th, 2020 and will remain available for purchase until 8 pm on Tuesday September 15th, 2020. The winning ticket number and the card revealed will be announced at 11am on Wednesday September 16th, 2020, with week #2 tickets going on sale immediately following the announcement should the Ace remain hidden. Each week will follow the same schedule.

Tickets will be available for purchase at www.ldhcface.com at the following cost:

60 tickets for $20

10 tickets for $10

3 tickets for $5

By participating in the fundraiser you are helping to fund our current campaign to raise $125,000 for a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department. Once completed, the MDR department will have the most up-to-date technology on the market and will allow the Lady Dunn Health Centre to continue to provide excellent health care.

We look forward to the excitement once again and thank you for your ongoing support.

Lottery Licence #11949

For more details and/or information about the LDHC Foundation Catch the Ace raffle or how to donate, please contact the Foundation office at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future