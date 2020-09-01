SAH Foundation adds More Prizes to Popular 50/50 Online Draw for September!

SAH’s popular 50/50 draw has a new feature. This month, September features $1,000 Thursdays! Early purchasers will be eligible to win that week’s $1,000 gift package ($500 cash and two $250 gift cards to local businesses), and the following. So if you purchase tickets today, September 1st you will be eligible for all four early birds, as well as the monthly grand prize!

Early bird draws happen Thursdays at 11 a.m.

Winners:

August – TBA $180,750

July – Stephanie Cain & Mitchell Mannarino won $207,645

June – Cindy Bromley & Patricia Biron won $177,212.50