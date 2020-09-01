Morning News – September 1

Weather – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 70 percent chance of showers before morning. Wind south 20 km/h. Low 13.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health

Tested (1) 25,387 Positive 28 Negative 24,872 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 27 Updated: August 31, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits: Many Wawaites will be pleased to hear that Penokean Hills Farms (Bruce Mines) has received $68,579.50 to purchase and install traceability equipment and update its written protocols to improve their traceability system.

Student timetables for MHS Students opting for in-person learning will be accessible via Edsby tomorrow, Wednesday, September 2.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Brigadier-General C.J.J. Mialkowski to recognize the heroic efforts of the Canadian Armed Forces deployed to six long-term care homes in Ontario during COVID-19 at 2 p.m. today.

Don’t forget: Tomorrow Algoma Power has a scheduled maintenance outage for Highway 17N of Desolation Lake including Tamawa Road and the Marion Lake Tower Site between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for line upgrades.