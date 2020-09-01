Manitoulin OPP – Investigation continues into Weapons Incident

On August 27, 2020 at 2:35 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call for service at a residence on Wright Street in Gore Bay.

As a result of the investigation, Darcy HOPKIN, 43-years-old, of Gore Bay was arrested and charged with the following:

Attempt to Commit Murder with a Firearm contrary to section 239(1)(a.1) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose contrary to section 88 of the CC.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit and both the North Bay OPP and the Sault Ste. Marie OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) Unit. Additional charges are pending.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice – Bail Court on September 2, 2020 in Sudbury.

Further information will be released on the afternoon of September 2, 2020.

