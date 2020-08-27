Between the Covers – August 26th

New books on the 7 Day Shelf this week are; “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley, “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson, “Bombshell” by Stuart Woods and “Wrath of Poseidon” by Clive Cussler.

New Movies on the Shelf are: “The Pacific”, “The Gentlemen”, “Harriet” all available in DVD. We have catalogued a blu-ray copy of “Iron Man 2”! Also catalogued are “Spies in Disguise” as well as “Garfield Pet Force” in DVD for the children.

Call, e-mail or place a hold for Curbside Pickup!

Summer Programs are coming to an end! Join us for one more week at 11am Tuesday-Thursday for stories, crafts, and fun science experiments all on Facebook live. Friday we will have our final goodbye Live at 11am, where we will draw prizes for a Samsung tablet, and our candy jar! Donations from Wesdome and Brookfield made it possible for us to offer awesome prizes. Our last story time will feature a book by local author Danni Peters! Follow us on Facebook @WPLSummer to hear the first book chapter read!

We have a great selection of magazines available for checkout. The newer magazines are one week lending and the older ones are three weeks lending. There is something for everyone! We have a magazine for the youth called BRAINSPACE. Brainspace is fully interactive and tons of fun. We have magazines for the cooks, the home decorators, the quilters and the fishermen. We also have some French magazines as well. Let us know if you would like to include a magazine with your curbside pickup.

For the visually impaired, we have a Daisy Reader available for check out as well as books and magazines available on discs and a great selection of Audio Books and Playaways.

Don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection and our growing Graphic Novel collection all available for curbside pickup.

SANITIZATION OF LIBRARY MATERIALS: All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. When materials are returned through the Book Drop, we are using gloves to handle material and then all material sit in a box for a minimum of 72 hours. After 72 hours, the material is removed and checked in and wiped down with 70% alcohol solution and placed on the book cart. The material will sit on the cart for a minimum of 72 hours. After that, materials are then filed back into the collection and ready to be checked out again.

Other News: The WPL also has many other services available such as photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and conversion of VHS to DVD. For more information call the circulation desk.

The WPL welcomes the donation of gently used DVDs and books. What we don’t catalogue we put in our book sales. Thank you in advance for supporting the library!

The Wawa Public Library Board Meetings are cancelled until further notice.

LIBRARY HOURS are Sunday- closed, Monday-closed. The library is still closed to the public but we are open for Curbside Pickup Tuesday-Friday from 11:00am-4:00pm! You can place your order by accessing your account from our website (wawa.olsn.ca and go to online catalog) and placing your holds. If you do not know or remember your pin # please call or email and we can look it up for you! You can also place an order by contacting the WPL.

Our drop box is in place for your convenience. You may deposit your returns only in the drop box when the library is closed. Please do not deposit batteries or ink cartridges in the drop box as they may damage our books. Please respect social distancing when using the book drop!