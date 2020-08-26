Breaking News

SE OPP Chapleau – Charges laid after Domestic Dispute

On August 24, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute on Adele Street in Chapleau.

As a result of the investigation, a 57-year-old male, from Chapleau, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm – Spousal, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in October, 2020, in Chapleau.

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police
