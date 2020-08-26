Breaking News

Pop Up Goose Nest Market – Well Attended

The Goose Nest Market held a pop up market last night.

 

Probably the most eagerly awaited was the goodies baked by Judy Moore. There was a lineup, and by 5:15, 15 minutes after the market opened… she was sold out. The other vendors did well, and there was even a mini-session of Reiki offered to help shoppers relax.

 

Dawn Charbonneau and friends provided a musical background for the pop up market.

 

 

Vendors in the market included:

  • Laura Mitchell – Bleu Canoe Creations
  • Maria Reid – Sewing
  • Tracy Lafrance –  Facial Fashion (masks)
  • Tina Smith – Reiki & Meditation with Tina
  • Judy Page – Pastries
  • Mary Harbocian – Carma
  • Cindy Chiupka-Jozin – Green Cabin Pottery

 

Stay tuned to your favourite social media for the next pop up!

 

Brenda Stockton
