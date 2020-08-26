Pop Up Goose Nest Market – Well Attended

The Goose Nest Market held a pop up market last night.
Probably the most eagerly awaited was the goodies baked by Judy Moore. There was a lineup, and by 5:15, 15 minutes after the market opened… she was sold out. The other vendors did well, and there was even a mini-session of Reiki offered to help shoppers relax.
Dawn Charbonneau and friends provided a musical background for the pop up market.
Vendors in the market included:
- Laura Mitchell – Bleu Canoe Creations
- Maria Reid – Sewing
- Tracy Lafrance – Facial Fashion (masks)
- Tina Smith – Reiki & Meditation with Tina
- Judy Page – Pastries
- Mary Harbocian – Carma
- Cindy Chiupka-Jozin – Green Cabin Pottery
Stay tuned to your favourite social media for the next pop up!
