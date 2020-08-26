Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – August 26

Thirteenth Sunday after Pentecost. Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for August 30, 2020.
Exodus 3:1-15                         Moses encounters the burning bush.
Psalm 105: 1-6,23-26, 45c   Remembering Jacob & Moses.
Romans 12: 9-21                   Let love be genuine; overcome evil with good.
Matthew 16: 21-28               Take up the cross & follow me.
To Ponder:   How do you understand yourself as a disciple of  Jesus?  With what have you been equipped?
Gathering  Pentecost 1   2020  pg. 23 – used with permission
  Lorna Chiupka is preparing  Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them.   If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.
