Happenings at Wawa First United – August 26

Thirteenth Sunday after Pentecost. Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for August 30, 2020.

Exodus 3:1-15 Moses encounters the burning bush.

Psalm 105: 1-6,23-26, 45c Remembering Jacob & Moses.

Romans 12: 9-21 Let love be genuine; overcome evil with good.

Matthew 16: 21-28 Take up the cross & follow me.

To Ponder: How do you understand yourself as a disciple of Jesus? With what have you been equipped?

Lorna Chiupka is preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.