The 38th Annual Wawa Salmon Derby began Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. Anglers made their parade down the river to the mouth and waited for the official start with the flare gun. Joining all the anglers were the OPP boat, MNR Conservation officers, and the Sault Search and Rescue. In all, 65 teams of anglers were searching for the largest salmon and the grand prize of $3,000.

Prior to the actual derby, a Pre-Derby was held with these teams catching fish:

Saturday – 11.10 pounds – Team 10 – Yves Fortin/Eric Langelier

Sunday – 5.15 pounds – Team 14

Monday – 13.35 pounds – Team 43

Tuesday – 13.35 pounds – Team 10 – Yves Fortin/Eric Langelier

Wednesday – 12.70 pounds – Team 13 – Allan Moyle/Sylvain Beaulieu

This year’s derby was won by Debbie Halverson & Trevor Halverson with a 13.2lb Salmon.