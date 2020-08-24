Breaking News

38th Annual Wawa Salmon Derby

The 38th Annual Wawa Salmon Derby began Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. Anglers made their parade down the river to the mouth and waited for the official start with the flare gun. Joining all the anglers were the OPP boat, MNR Conservation officers, and the Sault Search and Rescue. In all, 65 teams of anglers were searching for the largest salmon and the grand prize of $3,000.

Prior to the actual derby, a Pre-Derby was held with these teams catching fish:

Saturday – 11.10 pounds – Team 10 – Yves Fortin/Eric Langelier
Sunday – 5.15 pounds – Team 14
Monday – 13.35 pounds – Team 43
Tuesday – 13.35 pounds – Team 10 – Yves Fortin/Eric Langelier
Wednesday – 12.70 pounds – Team 13 – Allan Moyle/Sylvain Beaulieu

This year’s derby was won by Debbie Halverson & Trevor Halverson with a 13.2lb Salmon.

 

62 Trevor Halverson, Debbie  Halverson 13.2 Sunday
3 Pierre Gauthier, Chris Fournier 11.9 Saturday
35 James Tremblay, Laura Doucette 11.7 Saturday
41 Joel Shier, Carla Zandefsons 11.35 Sunday
19 Kory Charbonneau, Richard Vachon 10.9 Saturday
15 Nelson Bernier, Calixte Bernier 10 Saturday
9 Eric Caron, Pierry Moreau 10 Sunday
64 Anders Dereski, Caleb Dereski 9.9 Friday
51 Jamie Robinson, Terry Bernath 9.55 Saturday
5 Dave Aspegren, Rose Aspegren 4.3 Friday

 

