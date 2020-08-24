The 38th Annual Wawa Salmon Derby began Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. Anglers made their parade down the river to the mouth and waited for the official start with the flare gun. Joining all the anglers were the OPP boat, MNR Conservation officers, and the Sault Search and Rescue. In all, 65 teams of anglers were searching for the largest salmon and the grand prize of $3,000.
Prior to the actual derby, a Pre-Derby was held with these teams catching fish:
Saturday – 11.10 pounds – Team 10 – Yves Fortin/Eric Langelier
Sunday – 5.15 pounds – Team 14
Monday – 13.35 pounds – Team 43
Tuesday – 13.35 pounds – Team 10 – Yves Fortin/Eric Langelier
Wednesday – 12.70 pounds – Team 13 – Allan Moyle/Sylvain Beaulieu
This year’s derby was won by Debbie Halverson & Trevor Halverson with a 13.2lb Salmon.
|62
|Trevor Halverson, Debbie Halverson
|13.2
|Sunday
|3
|Pierre Gauthier, Chris Fournier
|11.9
|Saturday
|35
|James Tremblay, Laura Doucette
|11.7
|Saturday
|41
|Joel Shier, Carla Zandefsons
|11.35
|Sunday
|19
|Kory Charbonneau, Richard Vachon
|10.9
|Saturday
|15
|Nelson Bernier, Calixte Bernier
|10
|Saturday
|9
|Eric Caron, Pierry Moreau
|10
|Sunday
|64
|Anders Dereski, Caleb Dereski
|9.9
|Friday
|51
|Jamie Robinson, Terry Bernath
|9.55
|Saturday
|5
|Dave Aspegren, Rose Aspegren
|4.3
|Friday
- 38th Annual Wawa Salmon Derby - August 24, 2020
- Morning News Tidbits – August 24 - August 24, 2020
- Erin O’Toole – New Leader of Canada’s Conservative Party - August 24, 2020