Local Communities receive funding for Strategic Initiatives from FedNor

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for FedNor, has announced more than $4 million in federal investments to help Northern Ontario’s communities and businesses expand, prosper and create or maintain jobs. Locally (Dubreuilville, Hornepayne & Chapleau) $683,956 will be invested in 4 strategic initiatives.
“Strong local economies rely upon the prosperity and growth of local businesses and entrepreneurs. In these uncertain times, we want Canadian businesses to know that we have their back. We will help our business and community partners adapt to the quickly evolving social and economic realities, and support their efforts to strengthen Northern Ontario’s economy and create good jobs for Ontarians.” explained The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for FedNor.
Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for FedNor said that this “announcement will help spur economic diversification, increase business growth and attract investment here in Northern Ontario. I am proud that FedNor investments are helping communities to maximize their potential, supporting good local jobs across our region.”
Corporation of the Township of Dubreuilville
$67,370
Purchase trail grooming equipment and complete infrastructure upgrades to a one-kilometre section of the Mooseback Trail system. Provided through the Canadian Experiences Fund, this strategic investment will help increase tourism in this rural francophone community.
Développement Communautaire et Économique De Dubreuilville
$117,000
Complete a full market feasibility study and business case to establish a thermal wood processing facility in Dubreuilville.
Township of Chapleau
$199,586
Implement phase two of the Township of Chapleau’s Community Investment Initiative to explore new economic development opportunities. Building on the success of phase one of the project, FedNor funding will enable the community to retain its Economic Development Officer for a three-year period.
Township of Hornepayne
$300,000
Hire an economic development officer for a three-year period to implement priorities identified in the community’s strategic plan, including business opportunities related to the local mill.
- Local Communities receive funding for Strategic Initiatives from FedNor - August 23, 2020
- Tired of Cooking? Salmon Finger Burgers & Blueberry Cardamon Sauce for Ice Cream - August 21, 2020
- Farmer’s Market – August 22 & 23 - August 21, 2020