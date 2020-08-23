Local Communities receive funding for Strategic Initiatives from FedNor

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for FedNor, has announced more than $4 million in federal investments to help Northern Ontario’s communities and businesses expand, prosper and create or maintain jobs. Locally (Dubreuilville, Hornepayne & Chapleau) $683,956 will be invested in 4 strategic initiatives.

“Strong local economies rely upon the prosperity and growth of local businesses and entrepreneurs. In these uncertain times, we want Canadian businesses to know that we have their back. We will help our business and community partners adapt to the quickly evolving social and economic realities, and support their efforts to strengthen Northern Ontario’s economy and create good jobs for Ontarians.” explained The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for FedNor.

Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for FedNor said that this “announcement will help spur economic diversification, increase business growth and attract investment here in Northern Ontario. I am proud that FedNor investments are helping communities to maximize their potential, supporting good local jobs across our region.”