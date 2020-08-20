Fatal Collision closes Highway 17 (east of Ignace)

OPP are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving three tractor trailer units approximately 15 km East of Ignace. Highway 17 is closed at Shabaqua and in Ignace at Highway 599.

OPP advise to follow OPPCommunicationsNWR twitter or Ontario511 for up to date road closure information and drive safely.

Ontario511 states that “Hwy 17 – Ignace, at the Hwy 599 junction Hwy 17 is closed due to a collision at distance marker 320. Traffic control is in place. Delays may occur. Please use caution in the area.” The highway was closed at 9:48 a.m.