East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after Skidder is Stolen

On August 14, 2020, members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began an investigation involving a stolen pick-up truck in the Hat Lake area, approximately 65 kilometres north of the City of Elliot Lake. The investigation evolved when, a day later, a log skidder was reported stolen from a Forestry business also in the Hat Lake area.

The investigation has since determined that a pick-up truck had been driven on the logging road in the Hat Lake area and later became stuck on a bridge. The driver of the pick-up then attended a Forestry business property and took a log skidder to remove the pick-up truck from the bridge. Once at the scene the suspect lost control of the log skidder and ran over his pick-up truck.

The owner then called police to report his pick-up truck stolen.

As a result of the investigation, Gaetan HENRY, 36 years-of-age, from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Theft over $5000 of a Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 334(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and with

Public Mischief, contrary to section 140(1)(c) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 6, 2020.