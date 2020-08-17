SE OPP Dubreuilville – Sault Man arrested after Domestic Dispute

On August 12, 2020, at approximately 2:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute that occurred the night prior in a remote area near Dubreuilville.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old person, from Sault Ste. Marie, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the CC,

Assault Causing Bodily Harm, contrary to section 267(b) of the CC, and

Breach of Recognizance, contrary to section 811 of the CC (Two Counts).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 14, 2020, in Wawa.