Complaint of Suspicious Male in Queen’s Park

A concerned Wawa-news reader shared the following post that had been made on Wawa & Area Sell Trade (FB). Wawa-news has confirmed that this has been reported to SE OPP. SE OPP stated that the detachment shared information on FB and Twitter regarding this matter. The incident occurred Friday, August 14, 2020 aroung 12:30 p.m.

This is the original information shared with Wawa-news:

🚨DO NOT LEAVE KIDS ALONE AT THE PARK🚨

I just want to let all parents know that at around noon today my fiancé was at Queens park with our 15 month old daughter. He noticed a red ford truck driving around the block multiple times and looking at the playground, slowing down as he approached. But he never stopped or go out. We had a babysitter show up at 12:30 to watch our daughter while we ran to run an errand quick (we were gone 20 minutes).

When our babysitter was pushing our daughter on the swing the same truck drove by a few times, the man then got out of the truck, went and sat on the swing beside them. When he got up, he grabbed my babysitter by the wrist.

She pushed him, and saw a car driving by at the top of the hill and said my mom is coming and probably the cops. Then she quickly grabbed my daughter put her in the stroller, walked away and called her mom.

Please don’t leave your little ones unattended at the park, this situation has scared me so much and I would hate for something to happen to someone’s little one.

P.S. this incident was already reported to the police

Description of male:

– Brown hair

– Brown eyes

– White muscle shirt, plaid white, red and black shirt

– keys around his neck