The G’minoomaadozimin – We Are Living Well project receives Provincial Funding

Minister Greg Rickford (Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs) made an announcement yesterday on behalf of Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. He announced that the Ontario government is investing $280,500 to help Nokiiwin Tribal Council provide culturally-appropriate training and programs.

“We are committed to supporting workers, students and families living in First Nation communities of the Robinson Superior Treaty area and beyond,” said Minster Rickford. “This initiative offers an opportunity to harness workplace health and safety as a catalyst for positive and lasting change.”

The G’minoomaadozimin – We Are Living Well project will offer training to help foster respectful workplaces and design programs that utilize the Seven Grandfather Teachings (Love, Respect, Courage, Honesty, Humility, Truth & Wisdom) inherent to the First Nations belief system. The Nokiiwin Tribal Council will also implement activities and tools to support safer workplaces, homes and communities and engage youth through creative storytelling exercises and artistry to foster safety and mental health.

“G’minoomaadozimin is steered by the needs and priorities of our member First Nations. The continuation of this initiative, especially during this unprecedented time, is integral to developing safety initiatives and solutions that are built on the traditional cultural foundations of our communities,” said Audrey Gilbeau, Executive Director, Nokiiwin Tribal Council. “Utilizing workplace health and safety as a catalyst for change, leads to safer families and safer communities.”

“As Ontario’s economy begins to reopen, it is important to ensure that workers from First Nations communities are returning to safe and healthy workplaces,” said Minister McNaughton. “I have made the health and safety of every worker a key priority as Minister. The culturally sensitive training and programs developed and delivered by Nokiiwin Tribal Council are crucial supports.”

Nokiiwin Tribal Council member communities within the Robinson Superior Treaty area: Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek (Lake Nipigon Ojibway) Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek (Sand Point), Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek (Rocky Bay), Fort William First Nation, Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg (Pic Mobert).