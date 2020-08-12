East Algoma OPP – 26th Driver this year charged with Impaired

On August 11, 2020, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties in the Town of Blind River.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m., police observed a vehicle on Causley Street that was up on a sidewalk. While speaking to the driver, the officer determined that alcohol had been consumed. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested, the driver’s license suspended and the vehicle towed and impounded.

Lorraine HOULE, age 36, from No fixed address was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and with

Operation While Impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on October 1, 2020