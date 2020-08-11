Council Meetings Today – August 11

Municipal Council has three meetings tonight: Corporate Planning, Committee of Adjustment and Council all beginning at 6:30. The agendas are below:

Corporate Planning Meeting

CALL TO ORDER DISCLOSURE OF PECUNIARY INTEREST APPROVAL OF AGENDA Approval of Agenda DELEGATIONS/ PRESENTATIONS Public Sector Digest Inc. – Draft Asset Management Plan ADOPTION OF MINUTES Corporate Planning Meeting – Tuesday, July 14, 2020 BUSINESS ARISING OUT OF PREVIOUS MEETING COVID-19 Update (verbal) NEW BUSINESS AP 2020-10: Report for the Month of July, 2020 CS 2020-08: Report for the Months of June & July, 2020 CS 2020-09: RFP 2020-04 Airport Fuel System Upgrade CS 2020-10: RFP 2020-05 Water Valve Replacement Memo – Water Meter Complaint, 37 Trailer Park CAO 2020-04: Site Plan Application, Superior Aggregates IN-CAMERA SESSION BUSINESS ARISING FROM CLOSED SESSION NEXT MEETING DATE Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Committee of Adjustment Meeting

CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT APPROVAL OF AGENDA Approval of the Agenda (resolution) ANNOUNCEMENTS DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST APPROVAL OF MINUTES Committee of Adjustment Meeting – Tuesday, April 21, 2020 OLD BUSINESS NEW BUSINESS Appoint Acting Secretary-Treasurer (resolution) Approve the Actions of the Acting Secretary-Treasurer (resolution) Minor Variance Application – Mr. Harvey West, Application No. A-1/20 (resolution) ADJOURNMENT Adjournment

Regular Council Meeting Agenda