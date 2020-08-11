Breaking News

Council Meetings Today – August 11

Municipal Council has three meetings tonight: Corporate Planning, Committee of Adjustment and Council all beginning at 6:30. The agendas are below:

 

Corporate Planning Meeting

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. DISCLOSURE OF PECUNIARY INTEREST
  3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
    1. Approval of Agenda
  4. DELEGATIONS/ PRESENTATIONS
    1. Public Sector Digest Inc. – Draft Asset Management Plan
  5. ADOPTION OF MINUTES
    1. Corporate Planning Meeting – Tuesday, July 14, 2020
  6. BUSINESS ARISING OUT OF PREVIOUS MEETING
    1. COVID-19 Update (verbal)
  7. NEW BUSINESS
    1. AP 2020-10: Report for the Month of July, 2020
    2. CS 2020-08: Report for the Months of June & July, 2020
    3. CS 2020-09: RFP 2020-04 Airport Fuel System Upgrade
    4. CS 2020-10: RFP 2020-05 Water Valve Replacement
    5. Memo – Water Meter Complaint, 37 Trailer Park
    6. CAO 2020-04: Site Plan Application, Superior Aggregates
  8. IN-CAMERA SESSION
  9. BUSINESS ARISING FROM CLOSED SESSION
  10. NEXT MEETING DATE
    1. Tuesday, September 15, 2020

 

Committee of Adjustment Meeting

  1. CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
  2. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
    1. Approval of the Agenda (resolution)
  3. ANNOUNCEMENTS
  4. DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST
  5. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
    1. Committee of Adjustment Meeting – Tuesday, April 21, 2020
  6. OLD BUSINESS
  7. NEW BUSINESS
    1. Appoint Acting Secretary-Treasurer (resolution)
      1. Approve the Actions of the Acting Secretary-Treasurer (resolution)
  8. Minor Variance Application – Mr. Harvey West, Application No. A-1/20 (resolution)
  9. ADJOURNMENT
  10. Adjournment

 

Regular Council Meeting Agenda

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. DISCLOSURE OF PECUNIARY INTEREST
  3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
    1. Approval of the Agenda (resolution)
    2. DELEGATIONS / PRESENTATIONS
    3. ANNOUNCEMENTS AND GIVING OF NOTICE
    4. Special Council Meeting – Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers (Via Livestream for the Public)
    5. Cancellation of Meetings – Corporate Planning Committee and Regular Council – Tuesday, September 1, 202o.
    6. Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers (Via Livestream for the Public)
    7. Corporate Planning Committee Meeting – Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers (Via Livestream for the Public)
  4. ADOPTION OF MINUTES
    1. Adoption of Minutes – Regular Council Meeting, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 (resolution)
  5. CONSENT AGENDA
    1. Approval of the Consent Agenda (resolution)
    2. Approve Cancellation of Regular Council and Corporate Planning Committee Meetings – Tuesday, September 1, 2020 (resolution)
    3. COVID-19 – Economic Recovery Act, 2020 – Bill 197 (for information)
  6. STAFF REPORTS
    1. Receive Staff Reports (resolution)
      1. AP 2020-10: Report for the Months of July, 2020
      2. CS 2020-08: Report for the Months of June & July, 2020
      3. CS 2020-09: RFP 2020-04 Airport Fuel System Upgrade
      4. CS 2020-10: RFP 2020-05 Water Valve Replacement
      5. CAO 2020-04: Site Plan Application
  7. BUSINESS ARISING OUT OF PREVIOUS MEETING
    1. Approve Corrective Action – Integrity Commissioner Report, Code of Conduct Complaint (resolution)
  8. NEW BUSINESS
    1. Accept Staff Recommendation – Airport Fuel System Upgrade (resolution)
    2. Accept Staff Recommendation – Water Valve Replacement (resolution)
  9. NOTICE OF MOTION
  10. BY-LAWS
    1. First, Second and Third Reading
    2. By-Law No. 3326-20 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meeting held on the 11th day of August, 2020.
    3. By-Law No. 3327-20 – to amend By-Law No. 3171-19 and appoint a Deputy Clerk for the Municipality of Wawa.
    4. By-Law No. 3328-20 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an Agreement with Labbe Media Incorporated for the lease of the 96 Broadway Avenue, Upper Floor, for a radio station.
    5. By-Law No. 3329-20 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. FT-015: General Reserve and Reserve Fund.
    6. By-Law No. 3330-20 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. FT-018: Surplus /Deficit.
    7. By-Law No. 3331-20 – to delegate authority to provide marriage solemnizationservices to Ms. Heather Rainville.
    8. By-Law No. 3332-20 – to enter into an agreement with the City of Sault Ste. Marie for an inter-municipal service agreement for the transfer of service delivery for all court administration and court support functions under the Provincial Offences Act and prosecutions of matters under Parts I and II of the Provincial Offences Act.
    9. By-Law No. 3333-20 – to enter into an agreement with Tulloch Engineering Inc. for Professional Consulting Services for the School Zone – Resurface Project.
    10. By-Law No. 3334-20 – to amend By-Law No. 2990-16 and to enter into an New Building Canada Fund – Small Communities Fund (SCF) Agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs for the Waste Disposal Site Expansion (File # SCF-581).
  11. CLOSED SESSION
    1. Moving onto “Closed Session”
    2. Legal Issue (1 Item): Staffing – personal matters about an identifiable individual, including municipal or local board employees Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (b))
  12. BUSINESS ARISING FROM CLOSED SESSION
  13. NEXT MEETING DATE
    1. Tuesday, September 15, 2020
  14. ADJOURNMENT

 

 

*