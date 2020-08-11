Council Meetings Today – August 11

Municipal Council has three meetings tonight: Corporate Planning, Committee of Adjustment and Council all beginning at 6:30. The agendas are below:
Corporate Planning Meeting
- CALL TO ORDER
- DISCLOSURE OF PECUNIARY INTEREST
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- DELEGATIONS/ PRESENTATIONS
- Public Sector Digest Inc. – Draft Asset Management Plan
- ADOPTION OF MINUTES
- Corporate Planning Meeting – Tuesday, July 14, 2020
- BUSINESS ARISING OUT OF PREVIOUS MEETING
- COVID-19 Update (verbal)
- NEW BUSINESS
- AP 2020-10: Report for the Month of July, 2020
- CS 2020-08: Report for the Months of June & July, 2020
- CS 2020-09: RFP 2020-04 Airport Fuel System Upgrade
- CS 2020-10: RFP 2020-05 Water Valve Replacement
- Memo – Water Meter Complaint, 37 Trailer Park
- CAO 2020-04: Site Plan Application, Superior Aggregates
- IN-CAMERA SESSION
- BUSINESS ARISING FROM CLOSED SESSION
- NEXT MEETING DATE
- Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Committee of Adjustment Meeting
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- ANNOUNCEMENTS
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES
- Committee of Adjustment Meeting – Tuesday, April 21, 2020
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Appoint Acting Secretary-Treasurer (resolution)
- Approve the Actions of the Acting Secretary-Treasurer (resolution)
- Appoint Acting Secretary-Treasurer (resolution)
- Minor Variance Application – Mr. Harvey West, Application No. A-1/20 (resolution)
- ADJOURNMENT
Regular Council Meeting Agenda
- CALL TO ORDER
- DISCLOSURE OF PECUNIARY INTEREST
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- DELEGATIONS / PRESENTATIONS
- ANNOUNCEMENTS AND GIVING OF NOTICE
- Special Council Meeting – Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers (Via Livestream for the Public)
- Cancellation of Meetings – Corporate Planning Committee and Regular Council – Tuesday, September 1, 202o.
- Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers (Via Livestream for the Public)
- Corporate Planning Committee Meeting – Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers (Via Livestream for the Public)
- ADOPTION OF MINUTES
- Adoption of Minutes – Regular Council Meeting, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 (resolution)
- CONSENT AGENDA
- Approval of the Consent Agenda (resolution)
- Approve Cancellation of Regular Council and Corporate Planning Committee Meetings – Tuesday, September 1, 2020 (resolution)
- COVID-19 – Economic Recovery Act, 2020 – Bill 197 (for information)
- STAFF REPORTS
- Receive Staff Reports (resolution)
- AP 2020-10: Report for the Months of July, 2020
- CS 2020-08: Report for the Months of June & July, 2020
- CS 2020-09: RFP 2020-04 Airport Fuel System Upgrade
- CS 2020-10: RFP 2020-05 Water Valve Replacement
- CAO 2020-04: Site Plan Application
- BUSINESS ARISING OUT OF PREVIOUS MEETING
- Approve Corrective Action – Integrity Commissioner Report, Code of Conduct Complaint (resolution)
- NEW BUSINESS
- Accept Staff Recommendation – Airport Fuel System Upgrade (resolution)
- Accept Staff Recommendation – Water Valve Replacement (resolution)
- NOTICE OF MOTION
- BY-LAWS
- First, Second and Third Reading
- By-Law No. 3326-20 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meeting held on the 11th day of August, 2020.
- By-Law No. 3327-20 – to amend By-Law No. 3171-19 and appoint a Deputy Clerk for the Municipality of Wawa.
- By-Law No. 3328-20 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an Agreement with Labbe Media Incorporated for the lease of the 96 Broadway Avenue, Upper Floor, for a radio station.
- By-Law No. 3329-20 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. FT-015: General Reserve and Reserve Fund.
- By-Law No. 3330-20 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. FT-018: Surplus /Deficit.
- By-Law No. 3331-20 – to delegate authority to provide marriage solemnizationservices to Ms. Heather Rainville.
- By-Law No. 3332-20 – to enter into an agreement with the City of Sault Ste. Marie for an inter-municipal service agreement for the transfer of service delivery for all court administration and court support functions under the Provincial Offences Act and prosecutions of matters under Parts I and II of the Provincial Offences Act.
- By-Law No. 3333-20 – to enter into an agreement with Tulloch Engineering Inc. for Professional Consulting Services for the School Zone – Resurface Project.
- By-Law No. 3334-20 – to amend By-Law No. 2990-16 and to enter into an New Building Canada Fund – Small Communities Fund (SCF) Agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs for the Waste Disposal Site Expansion (File # SCF-581).
- CLOSED SESSION
- Moving onto “Closed Session”
- Legal Issue (1 Item): Staffing – personal matters about an identifiable individual, including municipal or local board employees Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (b))
- BUSINESS ARISING FROM CLOSED SESSION
- NEXT MEETING DATE
- Tuesday, September 15, 2020
- ADJOURNMENT
