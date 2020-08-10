East Algoma OPP – Trio arrested after Disturbance at Local Motel

On August 8, 2020, shortly after 10:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an intoxicated person with injuries to an eye at a local motel in the Town of Blind River

Police arrived a short time and located the injured person and arranged for the person to be transported to local hospital via Algoma District Paramedic Services. Investigation determined the person had been staying in a room with three others and the motel manager was having issues all day with these individuals and wanted all the occupants to leave.

Police attended the room and located three individuals. Two of the individuals were on conditions not to associate with each other and were arrested. The third individual was directed to leave the motel property several times and refused. Police made another arrest.

All three were transported to Blind River detachment and lodged until sober.

As a result of the investigation, Danny BOUILLON, age 23, from the Municipality of Huron Shores, was charged with:

Two Counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order-other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and with

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1 of the CC.

Cody BURMAN, age 28, from Spanish, was charged with:

Failure to comply with Release Order-other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on October 1, 2020.

Tiffany BERNSTEIN, age 31, from Elliot Lake, was issued a provincial offence notice and charged with: Fail to Leave Premises When Directed, contrary to the Trespass to Property Act.