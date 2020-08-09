Morning News Tidbits – August 9

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight- Clear this evening then partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 17.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – August for 8, 2020 (10:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 22,341 Positive 27 Negative 21,757 Pending 557 Deceased 0 Resolved 27

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)

News Tidbits:

There are sixteen fires active across the Northeast Region: two of which are under control and fourteen are being observed. Sau010 is burning about 5 km west of Ogidaki Lake. It is 0.2 ha and is being observed.

The fire hazard is mostly moderate in areas east of Parry Sound and North Bay this afternoon, as well as in areas west of Wawa and north of Kapuskasing; while the central portion of the region is showing a high to extreme hazard.

There are eight active fires in the region. Two fires are not under control, three fires are under control and three fires are being observed. One fire was declared out today. The fire hazard in the Northwest region is predominantly high to extreme.

We are coming up to the peak of the Perseid’s. The annual journey through the stream of debris from giant comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle creates some of the most beautiful shows of meteors and very bright ones, called fireballs. If you look to the sky where Cassiopeia is, just underneath is Perseus where the Perseids come from. The best time is in the early hours before dawn, but you should still see some after dark.