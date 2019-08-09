Breaking News

Friday Morning News – August 9

Weather – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – A few clouds. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10.

News Tidbits – At 1:00 p.m. the gates open for the 8th Annual Northern Nationals this weekend in Wawa. Good luck to all the racers!

From SpaceWeather.com: When the sun goes down tonight, step outside and look south. The waxing gibbous Moon is approaching Jupiter for a beautiful conjunction alongside the red giant star Antares. Closest approach is Friday, August 9th. Visit Spaceweather.com for full sky maps and observing tips.

